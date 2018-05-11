Share:

LAYYAH-Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Friday announced a plan for the creation of South Punjab .

Addressing as public gathering at Milad Ground Layyah, Bilawal said that if his party came to power, it would create South Punjab province as well as Thal Division consisting of six districts. Bilawal announced that Layyah would be declared a free industrial zone. He added that it would set up low-price residential colonies, engineering and medical colleges in Layyah.

He added that Punjab Chief Minister Shehabaz Sharif did nothing for South Punjab . "But we will make hospitals in Layyah with international level facilities. People's Party will enhance the BISP programme to empower women of rural areas. Prices of agri produce will be increased," he said.

He criticised Shahbaz Sharif, saying that he spent hundreds of billions of rupees in Multan but did nothing in Southern Punjab.

He said PTI Chief Imran Khan had promised to end corruption in 90 days and now was claiming that public stand with him for change. He said that South Punjab province would be made by the PPP as Imran always changed his statements according to time and place. He said in his Lahore public meeting, the PTI chairman had said that his party would make administrative unit but now was speaking for independent province.

On the occasion, former Prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani said that the South Punjab Soba Mahaz leaders were not serious to the cause. He flayed them for joining the PTI without creating new province. Former Punjab governor Syed Ahmad Mahmood and Divisional President Iftakhar Khan were also present.