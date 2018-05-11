Share:

KAMALIA - PTI's alliance with PTI will strengthen if the party alleviates some of our reservations. For the purpose, negotiations are underway with the PTI leadership. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S) provincial spokesman Peer Yousuf Bukhari stated while talking to media here the other day. He said that they were striving to bring together all the religious parties to evict the corrupt persons from politics. He said that the people of Pakistan would elect honest persons in the upcoming elections. He added that he JUI-S had always supported democratic process. He stressed that elections should be conducted on time. He maintained that the revival of MMA would bring no change to the politics of the country.