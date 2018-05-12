Share:

PTI submits resolution of condemnation against Nawaz

Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmoodur Rashid has submitted a resolution of condemnation in the Punjab Assembly against ex-Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif for latter’s diatribe against Chairman NAB. The former prime minister on Friday sought resignation from the Chairman NAB for his character assassination by leveling a ‘false’ allegation of money laundering against him. The resolution says that Mian Nawaz Sharif’s criticism of NAB Chairman was an intervention in the official work and an attempt to harass the head of anti-graft body. It also says that NAB was trying to end corruption while working within the ambit of law and the Constitution. This resolution may be taken up by the Assembly during its upcoming session starting on Monday, but it would be subject to approval by the Speaker who is the final authority to decide Assembly’s agenda for any day. –Staff Reporter

IG praises special unit

Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) Arif Nawaz Khan has said the Special Operation Unit consists of a modern force and every soldier of it is capable of making any operation successful. He said that police officials, who displayed their best abilities against terrorists and anti-social elements, were selected from all districts of Punjab. He said the main objective of this force was elimination of criminals from difficult terrains like katcha areas. The police chief expressed these views while addressing soldiers of the Special Operation Unit squad at Elite Training School in Bediaan. DIG (Training) Sohail Ahmad Sukhera, DIG (Operations) Sajjad Hassan Manj, Elite Police Training School Commandant Parvez Iqbal and Director (Operations) Saad Saleem were present on the occasion. IG Khan witnessed professional skills of soldiers of Special Operation Unit during his visit. Soldiers displayed marksmanship and other professional skills along with other mock exercises. On this, the IG Punjab awarded six soldiers cash prizes. Those who got cash prizes were Muhammad Imtiaz, Qasim Ali, Amjad Ali ,Shamsul Haq, Sharafat Ali and Muhammad Nadeem. –PR

PA speaker praises NH&MP

Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan has praised National Highway and Motorway Police, said a press release on Friday. He was addressing annual award distribution at Babu Sabu in Lahore. Additional IG Khalid Mehmood, DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik, SSP Kamran Adil and other officials were also present. He said: “The NH&MP is a source of inspiration for other departments and the nation acknowledges services of this department. No doubt NH&MP is our asset. This department is practical role model for other departments of the country.” Additional IG Khalid Mehmood also praised his cops and urged them continue with the same spirit. DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik also spoke on the occasion. He shed light on team’s road safety drives. Later, the PA speaker gave away cheque and commemoration certificates to the outstanding officials and planted a sapling at Babu Sabu Office. He also gave a cheque to the wife of deceased employee Sunail Masih.–PR