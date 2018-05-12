Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab governor has summoned the session of the Punjab Assembly on Monday, 14 May 3pm to present the Supplementary Budget for the financial year 2017-18 worth over Rs155 billion.

Gazette Notification to this effect has been issued by the Assembly Secretariat. Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan will preside this 36th session of the assembly. It is to be noted that Sindh government unveiled the budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 Thursday, announcing that it would only be authorised for three months.

The finance department officials said the Punjab government had prepared the full year budget, but it might prefer to announce only four months budget to let the interim set-up run its day-to-day business and leave it to the next elected government to table a formal budget for the rest of the year.

Economists said that the federal government presented the full year budget as it has to fulfill many requirements like defence budget, debt servicing and tax collection besides meeting the international financial agreements, but no such liability is on the provincial governments which have to run their business from the funds to be received from the national resources pool like NFC Awards and royalties.

Finance Department officials said that the Punjab government had remained indecisive about presenting the provincial budget for fiscal year 2018-19.

Punjab Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha said the Punjab government had decided that it would not table budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 and present only supplementary budget despite the fact that the same ruling party presented the full budget in the Centre.

Dr Ayesha said the government had prepared the budget for full year.

She asserted the caretaker government would present the budget for the complete fiscal year.

The finance department officials said uncertainty had gripped the Punjab government since the announcement by PTI that its government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would not present the budget for the next financial year, saying an outgoing government had no mandate to do so.

However, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said the Punjab government would make the decision after the announcement by the other provinces.

The Punjab bureaucracy has opposed the idea of presenting the budget by the incumbent government.

The Punjab chief secretary, the law department and the finance department have advised the government not to present the budget.

It is to be noted that the PML-N government at the Centre had to face strong resistance from the opposition, mainly Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, while presenting its sixth budget. It may be mentioned that PTI government in KP has already decided not to announce the budget and left the matter to the interim govt.

The same is the case with the Balochistan government while the Sindh government has not so far explicitly announced whether or not it intends to announce the budget.