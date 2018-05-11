Share:

rawalpindi-Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has urged the residents to use water judiciously in their daily routine to avoid shortage in the coming days along with a warning to take actions against lavish users as RCB is receiving four million gallons (MG) from Khanpur.

RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood told APP that all out efforts were being made to meet the water demand of the residents of Cantonment areas. RCB was also taking action against those who have illegal water connections.

To a question he said RCB has been effectively pursuing its plan to avert water shortage and to ensure steady water supply to the residents.RCB under its campaign has disconnected a large number of illegal water connections.

The RCB nowadays, is receiving four million gallon (MG) water from Khanpur Dam while earlier, its quota was 12 MG which was reduced further to 9 MG. The board is trying to meet the water demand of 19 MGD through its 60 tubewells, he added.

Replying to a question he said, efforts are being made to rehabilitate five tubewells that have started malfunctioning due to heavy load.