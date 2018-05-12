Share:

LAHORE - A schoolteacher sustained serious burns after an unidentified motorcyclist unleashed an acid attack on her in broad daylight in Green Town on Friday, police said.

Eighteen-year-old Maryam Nazir is a teacher at a local school, police said. The victim told the police that she was returning from school when she was attacked on her doorstep at about 1:30pm. “An unidentified person called me as I reached my home. As soon as I turned my face to him, he threw acid and fled on motorcycle,” she stated.

Hospital sources said the victim sustained serious burns on her face and hands. However, her condition was out of danger. The latest acid attack took place near Bagrian Chowk in the limits of Green Town police.

Policeman Omar Farooq said the attackers fled instantly. He said the police were conducting raids to arrest the criminals. However, no arrest was made yet.

The police registered a criminal case (under section 336/B of the PPC) against unidentified attackers after recording statement of the victim.

If arrested and convicted, the criminals would be given life imprisonment under the laws.

Family members of the victim rushed outside after listening to the hue and cries. The girl was rushed to a hospital by her relatives. She was admitted to the burn unit of the hospital after medical treatment.

Acid attacks on women over marriage refusal or relationship dispute are common in Pakistan. In September, a 24-year-old woman was attacked with acid by her finance in Lahore’s Defence Housing Authority. The attacker, named by police as Asmat, threw acid on Beenish Sharif, a resident of Bhatta Chowk, on Ghazi Road when she was returning from work.

According to the Acid Survivors Foundation, over 150 acid attacks occur in Pakistan each year. In 2012, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy sought to bring global attention to acid attacks and the women who are left to live with the consequences with her documentary, Saving Face, which won Academy Award.

The government in recent years amended the laws to introduce harsher punishments for the convicts in acid attacks. But such brutal attacks continue to take place even in urban parts of the country.

Through an amendment in Section 336-B of Pakistan Penal code, punishment of offenders under the “Acid Control and Acid Crime Prevention Act, 2011” can extend up to life imprisonment.

The act also makes it mandatory for the offender to pay a fine which may not be less than five hundred thousand rupees.