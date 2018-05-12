Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanrjani on Friday summoned foreign minister to brief the house next week on a host of foreign policy issues, including imposition of travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats by the United States, its recent move to block curbs on JuA leader Umer Khalid Khurasani and halting payments to Pakistan under the Coalition Support Fund.

The Senate chairman ruled that foreign affairs should brief the house on Monday after Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Sherry Rehman, Pakistan’s former ambassador to the US, raised these issues in the house.

At the same time, the house hurriedly passed 13 proposed bills, already passed by the National Assembly, without adopting the necessary procedure to vet them while fearing the bills would be lapsed as the term of assembly is going to expire on May 31. None of the bills were sent to the standing committees concerned for vetting and the duration of the session was extended up to the next week for necessary legislations before the expiry of term of NA.

“A foreign minister or a representative from the Ministry of Foreign Ministry should give replies to the questions raised here on Monday,” said chairman Senate.

Earlier, Sherry Rehman sought chair’s ruling stressing the government neither wanted to give due importance to the issues of foreign policy nor willing to give answers to the questions of grave national importance. She reminded the govt had already avoided taking the house into confidence over the alleged jail-break plan to free Shakil Afridi, who helped US in tracking down Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad.

Sherry lamented that at a time when Pakistan and South Asia were facing tough times at foreign policy front and cloud of dangers of conflict are hanging over the region but Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif was disqualified by the court on charges of having an Iqama. She showed her concerns over the increasing tensions between US and Pakistan despite the fact that both were allies in the war on terror. She sought explanation from the government over US decision of curtailing movements of Pakistani diplomats in Washington. She added that the US has blocked Pakistan’s move in the US to impose curbs on leader of Jamaatul Ahrar (JUA) leader Umar Khurasani, who was the mastermind of terrorist attacks inside Pakistan on military personnel, law-enforcement agencies and APS terrorist attack.

She pointed out that there were reports of stopping funds to Pakistan under the CSF. She added that Pakistan had never sought aid but compensation and reimbursement for services to the coalition forces and allowing use of its infrastructure over the years.

She lamented that India was talking about surgical strikes and carrying out massacre of Kashmiris in Indian Held Kashmir but the government had no foreign minister while Pakistan’s ambassador-designate to US Ali Jehangir Siddiqui was facing cases in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Separately speaking on a point of public importance, Sherry Rehman appealed to the senators belonging to all political parties to raise their voice in nabbing the killers of slain PPP leader Benazir Bhutto. “Benazir’s case is still pending...the police officers who washed the crime scene minutes after the incident are being promoted and five TTP hardcore terrorists who confessed to killing her have been set free,” she said.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Rehman Malik on a point of public concern said that there was a need to take precautionary measures following the US decision to pull out of nuclear deal with Tehran. “The sanctions would have a serious impact on Pakistan as there will be travel restrictions,” he said, adding thousands of pilgrims visit Iran every year to visit the holy sites.

The US President Donald Trump's latest move is worrying US allies as well countries like Pakistan and India which have signed billions of dollars trade with the neighbouring country, he said. He demanded the government to inform the Senate about the steps it is going to take in face of US sanctions on Iran as Pakistan will directly face its impacts. The chairman Senate directed the secretariat to send the verbatim of the senator’s speech to the Foreign Affairs Ministry and report back to the house about the measures to be taken in case of sanctions.

Later, the House passed as many as 13 bills, already as decided by a meeting of House Business Advisory Committee.

The bills also included the Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Bill, 2018; the Establishment of the Federal Bank for Cooperatives and Regulation of Cooperative Banking (Repeal) Bill, 2018; the Institute for Art and Culture Bill, 2018; the Institute of Science and Technology Bahawalpur Bill, 2018, and the Sir Syed (Centre for Advanced Studies in Engineering) Institute of Technology, Islamabad Bill, 2018.

The others are the House Building Finance Corporation (Repeal) Bill, 2018; the Women in Distress and Detention Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2017; the Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2018; the Islamabad Healthcare Regulation Bill, 2018; the Health Services Academy (Restructuring) Bill, 2018; the Juvenile Justice System Bill, 2018; the Islamabad Capital Territory Child protection Bill, 2018, and The Criminal Laws (Amend) Bill, 2018.