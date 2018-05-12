Share:

KARACHI - American scholar Dr Wallace Ford, who is also Associate Professor and Chair of the Public Administration Department at Medgar Evers College, New York, USA, has said that a country with income and wealth disparities can never be a just country and a country with income and wealth disparities can be the source for political and social unrest that can produce more inequality and more injustice.

He said this while delivering a keynote speech on the subject of “International Economic Development in the Modern Era: From Conquest and Colonialism to Empowerment and Inclusion,” on Friday at second and last day of the 1st International Conference held on Management, Business and Leadership, and which was organized by Sindh Madressatul Islam University at a local hotel.

Dr Wallace Ford said that no nation truly stands alone in the international marketplace – notwithstanding the senseless and ignorant statements by the American president whose name will not be spoken. Indeed, such great economic powers like China, the United States and the European Union have remained great through multiple economic alliances throughout the world.

Dr Wallace Ford maintained that for the modern era to be truly modern, international economic development will need to be truly free and truly fair.

Tracing the history of global economical powers he said that until the second half of the twentieth century, international economic was manifested in strategies that began with conquest and evolved into colonialism. From Alexander the Great to Genghis Khan – from Napoleon to Hitler – from the Mughal Emperor Akbar to Queen Elizabeth – from Shaka Zulu to Hannibal to Julius Caesar – international economic development was effected through conquest.

Dr Asoka Jinadasa of Intrinsic Leadership Academy, Sri Lanka said that the people of Pakistan are heirs of great Indus Valley and Harapan Civilizations, therefore they carry a gene of entrepreneurship, which may able them to restore the past glory of the country.

Shamsuddin Shaikh, CEO of Engro Energy, Mehr Malik, CFO, Ideas Gul Ahmed, Naseem Beg, CEO Arif Habib also spoke on the occasion.

On the last day of the conference three technical sessions were held on various subjects related to economy and business which were also addressed by prominent experts of the country.