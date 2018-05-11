Share:

Vasyl vies to become three-weight champ

NEW YORK - Vasyl Lomachenko goes for a world title in a third weight division in just his 12th pro bout on Saturday as he challenges World Boxing Association lightweight champion Jorge Linares. Ukraine's Lomachenko, a two-time Olympic gold medallist who has made a meteoric rise in the pro ranks, will face a daunting introduction to the 135-pound class as he takes on the Venezuelan making the seventh defense of his title. "I always want a challenge -- always," Lomachenko said. "At 130 (pounds) we can't organize a top fight with a champion. Then my promoter asked about if I want to move to 135 against Jorge Linares. After two seconds I said, 'Of course I can. I can and I am ready.'" Linares, 32, boasts a record of 44-3. Like Lomachenko, he possesses speed aplenty and dazzling technical skills.–AFP

Arjen extends Bayern contracts until 2019

BERLIN - Bayern Munich veterans Arjen Robben, 34 and Rafinha, 32, have both agreed to one-year extensions until June 2019, the Bundesliga champions confirmed Friday. A week after Franck Ribery, 35, signed a new one-year deal, defender Rafinha and winger Robben have both also agreed extensions, which are expected to be signed in the coming days. According to reports, Robben had been considering other offers, but the Dutch winger is now set to complete a decade at Bayern having joined the German giants from Real Madrid in 2009. "We are delighted to extend with these deserving players," said Bayern's director of sport Hasan Salihamidzic, "both Arjen Robben and Rafinha will play an important role in our planning for the coming season." Robben has made 290 appearances for Bayern.–AFP

Zidane sidesteps talk of Neymar Real move

MADRID - Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Friday sidestepped talk of a bid for the world's most expensive footballer Neymar. "I dont know, I don't think so. What we are thinking about at the moment is the Champions League final," Zidane told a press conference when asked about a possible move for the Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star. It's "normal that people talk," he added, "but I am not going there, because we are focusing on the season and the rest we will talk about later." Zidane's squad take on Liverpool in the Champions League final in Kiev on May 26, looking to win the trophy for a third year in a row. Pushed about whether Neymar would fit in to the Real setup and would be compatible with Cristiano Ronaldo, Zidane said, "the good ones are always compatible (with each other."–AFP

Injured Lukaku may not start FA Cup final

LONDON - Jose Mourinho says Romelu Lukaku could start the FA Cup final on the bench as the Manchester United striker battles to recover from an ankle injury in time for the Wembley showdown with Chelsea. Lukaku hasn't featured for United since suffering his ankle problem against Arsenal last month and is set to miss the last game of the Premier League season against Watford on Sunday. Now the Belgium star is in a race against time to recover for the Cup final on May 19, with United manager Mourinho conceding Lukaku might only be fit enough to come on as a substitute. "We hope he can play the final," Mourinho said after Thursday's 0-0 draw at West Ham. "He's in Belgium having his treatment and there is communication between the doctors in Belgium and our medical department.”–AFP

Russia sends 'proof' refuting doping claims

MOSCOW - Russian federal investigators said Friday they had sent the WADA "proof" refuting claims by whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov of a state-sponsored doping programme at the Sochi Olympics. "The investigators have collected objective proof refuting Rodchenkov's evidence concerning the delivery of athletes' doping samples to the Sochi anti-doping laboratory," the Russian Investigations Committee said. The committee said it had sent WADA documents relating to the registration of doping samples that contradicted the whistleblower's allegations. The body, which reports directly to the Kremlin, opened an investigation into the scandal in 2016. Former Russian Anti-Doping Agency chief Rodchenkov provided key evidence leading to suspensions of Russian athletes from global sport.–AFP