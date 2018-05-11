Share:

rawalpindi-The Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) under a plan formulated to control ‘Booti Mafia’ was carrying out strict monitoring of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) annual 2018 examination centres, Secretary RBISE Dr Tanveer Zafar said on Friday.

Talking to APP he said, the Board officers ware raiding at different examination centres on a daily basis to check the arrangements. He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the Board for transparent and smooth holding of the exams adding that concrete steps had been taken to prevent cheating in the examinations. He said that the examination staff had been directed to take action against the students involved in cheating. The concerned staff has also been asked to take action against the fake candidates as well and strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) announced by Higher Education Department, Punjab. He informed that the board on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division/Chairman RBISE, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary had made foolproof arrangements for HSSC annual examinations 2018. Negligence on part of concerned officials would not be tolerated, he added. Special teams were also constituted to pay surprise visits of the examination centres in different parts of the region, he added.