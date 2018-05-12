Share:

KARACHI - Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), a specialised anti kidnapping cell of the Karachi police, on Friday claimed to have arrested the three kidnappers allegedly involved in kidnapping of school going children in Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

The three suspected kidnappers, namely Sajjad Iqbal, Hasnain Hussain and Sharafat Ali were involved in short term kidnapping of a school going children in Phase VIII, Khayaban-e-Tariq, Defence Housing Authority on April 4.

They had kidnapped a local businessman, namely Syed Omar Ahmed and his five-year-old son, Shahvez Ahmed while he was on his way to drop his son to a school. The kidnappers had demanded Rs150 million ransom money from the family and warned of dire consequences. However, two of their comrades were killed at the spot while the police busy on snap checking intercepted their car and the kidnappers opened fire at the police instead of surrendering. The kidnapped boy, however, safely recovered while the kidnappers also escaped while leaving the businessman while the arrested three kidnappers had managed to escape.

AVCC SSP Irfan Bahadur said that the suspects were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip off at DHA Phase VIII on Friday, adding that one of the arrested suspects, Sajjad confessed the crime saying that he was a driver of the complainant and made plan for a kidnapping along with his companions.

BIKE LIFTER GANG SMASHED

Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) claimed to have busted a gang of motorbike lifters while recovered 30 chases of stolen and snatched motorbikes in a raid conducted in Korangi area.

ACLC police conducted raid in Korangi locality while arrested Yaqoob Qurashi and recovered 30 chases of motorbikes. Police said that the accused persons confessed to snatch the motorbikes along with his two comrades including Norail and Siraj in last two years.

Police said that the accused persons used to snatch motorbikes and sold out the parts of the motorbikes in open market. Separately, Baldia Town police claimed to have busted a gang of bandits while recovered weapons and looted valuables from their possession. Police said that the gang comprising on eight members including Farhad, Baber, Junaid, Noman, Badsha, Abdullah, Talha, Adnan and Afzal. Police said that claimed to have recovered eight pistols, six motorbikes and other valuables from their possession. Police said that the accused persons were wanted to the police in number of robberies and street crimes.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies including police and rangers claimed to have arrested at least 17 accused persons while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Police said that the accused persons arrested were wanted to the police in number of criminal cases including robberies, street crimes, drug paddling and other criminal activities.