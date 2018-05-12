Share:

JAKARTA - A trilateral meeting of the religious scholars of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Indonesia ended in Indonesia with the participants of the meeting declaring full support to Afghan government’s peace offer while denouncing terrorism as un-Islamic.

Earlier, Indonesia President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo opened the Trilateral Ulema Conference involving clerics from Indonesian, Afghanistan and Pakistan at Bogor Palace, which deliberated upon how ulema could help achieve peace in Afghanistan.

The religious scholars of the three countries issued a joint declaration at the end of the meeting, urging the Taliban group to accept the Afghan government’s offer for peace and reconciliation. The Ulema (religious scholars) stated in the declaration that war and violence have no place in Islam and that Islam is the religion of peace and true believers should put into practice what this religion has said. The religious scholars said they support any peace offer, efforts and declarations in hope of bringing peace and prosperity in Afghanistan.

The declaration stated that the religious scholars of the three countries support the peace offer made by the Afghan government to the Taliban aimed to end war and violence in the country.

“We the Ulema, therefore appreciate and support the offer of the Government of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan as announced by President Ashraf Ghani during the Kabul Peace Process, February 2018 for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan,” read the declaration.

The declaration said that the religious scholars also appreciate the regional countries, Muslim nations and the international community's support to the Afghan peace process. Religious scholars also asked all war parties to lay down their weapons and start direct peace talk.

“We take note of conducive environment for peace in Afghanistan and call upon all sides to join direct peace talks,” read the declaration.

The Ulema said terrorism and extremism in all its form including violence against civilians and suicide attacks are against Islam and that name of no religion, including Islam, should not be used for justification of terror activities.

“We reaffirm that violence and terrorism cannot and should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group as violent extremism and terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including violence against civilians and suicide attacks, are against the holy principles of Islam,” read the statement.

All Muslims are brothers and they should stay united and preserve their brotherhood, the declaration said. The religious scholars said in the declaration that the Ulema of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Indonesia can play a crucial role in promoting peace and that they support such efforts.

The Afghanistan High Peace Council (HPC) stated that from Afghanistan 20 religious Ulema have attended the meeting and they hope it will have a constructive result for Afghan peace process.