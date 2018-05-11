Share:

FAISANABAD-Adviser to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui inaugurated a two-day book festival being held under the aegis of National Book Foundation (NBF) at Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) Friday.

Managing Director NBF Dr Inamul Haq Javed, Vice Chancellor Government College University for Women Dr Noreen Aziz Qureshi, Director Faisalabad Arts Council Sofia Bedar, Prof Riaz Majeed, students and large number of book lovers were also present in the opening ceremony.

The festival was organised by the National Book Foundation in collaboration with Faisalabad Arts Council with an aim to promote book culture among people especially youth. Hundreds of books on various subjects, including history, culture, English and Islamic books, had been displayed at numbers of stalls set up by the National Book Foundation and other publishers.

The book launching ceremonies of various authors, quiz competition, lucky draws and stage plays for children are also part of the activities of the two-day festival.