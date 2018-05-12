Share:

Rawalpindi - Robbers have stolen valuables and electronic appliances from the office of Pakistan International Airport (PIA) Technical Ground Support (TGS) Manager located at Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport (BBIIAP), informed sources on Friday. The TGS manager Akhter Rana has reported the robbery incident to the Airport police which have launched a manhunt for tracing the robbers, sources added. The stolen office items were to be shifted to New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP) from BBIIAP, sources said. The stolen items included 3 air conditioners, seven sofas, pedestal fans, revolving chairs, water dispenser, two tables, wall curtains, 2 LCDs, 2 computers and other valuables, sources said. An official of PIA told the media that TGS manager Akhter Rana, Luggage Shifting In charge Yasir and Contractor Suhail visited the crime scene. Later on a team of airport police also reached the spot and recorded the statements of PIA officials.Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali, when contacted, confirmed that robbers barged into the office of the TGS manager and stole the luggage and other electronic appliances. He further said that police are investigating the matter.

Police net seven lawbreakers; recover drugs: Police have arrested seven outlaws including two for running illegal LPG agencies besides recovering 2080 grams charras, a 30 bore pistol with 45 rounds, a 12 bore gun and other illegal items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police arrested Ashir for carrying 220 grams charras. Taxila police rounded up Mujahid and recovered 1300 grams charras while Sultan was sent behind the bars upon the recovery of 560 grams charras. R.A.Bazar police netted two accused namely Numan for carrying a 30 bore pistol with 20 rounds.

and Zahid with 25 rounds. Chontra police also recovered a 12 bore gun from the possession of Riaz.

Meanwhile, Saddar Wah police conducted raids at illegal LPG agencies and nabbed Abdul Rehman and Bajwa.