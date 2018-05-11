Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Water level in the country's biggest Mangla dam's reservoir has receded to greater extent. But at the same time, the water level in the reservoir is getting improved following gradual high flow of the rivers falling in the dam due to snow melting on upper reaches of the Himalaya. Official sources told this Correspondent Friday that water level in the Mangla Dam on Friday went down to the dead level of 1094.65 feet and it is gradually receding.

As many as, 1,242 is the maximum conservation of water level in the reservoir of the largest dam in the country, located in Mirpur district of AJK. Minimum operating level of water in Mangla dam is 1050 feet with present level 1094.65 feet with live storage today 0.273 MAF, the sources said.

Inflows of Jhelum River into Mangla Dam reservoir on Monday was 34,700 cusec against the outflows of 45,000 cusec from the dam, the sources said.

The sources said that there has also been a considerable decline in per day power generation from Mangla dam following the receding of water level in the reservoir.

The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Friday was reported as under:-

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 34,000 cusec and Outflows 33,500 cusec, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 21,100 cusec and Outflows 21100 cusec, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 34700 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 13300 cusecs and Outflows 3400 cusecs.