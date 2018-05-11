Share:

SIALKOT-Naikapura police have registered a case against a youth his family members and friends for kidnapping, gang-raping and black mailing a social worker for about 10 months.

According to the FIR (No.269/2018) lodged at Naikapura police station under sections 376 II and 337-J PPC by victim Azmat Sultana, 10 months ago, accused Atta Mustafa took her to his house in Chah Gondalaanwala locality of Sialkot city for resolving his domestic issue. She alleged that the accused, his mother and sisters administered her toxic juice, she became unconscious as a result, and accused Atta Mustafa raped her and made her porn movie.

Later, the accused started blackmailing her and got money from her and raped her for several times after blackmailing, she alleged. She added that recently the accused again blackmailed her and called her to unknown place, where the accused and his friend Habib forcibly raped her and fled away after throwing her in a rural area from where she was shifted to a local hospital in very critical condition. After being blackmailed and forcibly raped for about 10 consecutive months, she said the she kept silent and zipped her lips for the prestige of her family. But, the rising blackmailing and rape by the accused and even now his friends forced her to open her lips, she said. She has demanded justice and early arrest of the accused.