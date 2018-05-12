Share:

KARACHI - It might have taken two years to get there, but a fan letter sent from New Zealand finally made its way to Pakistan legend Younus Khan, who obliged by recording a tutorial video for the youngster.

Felix Anderson, then 10 years old, sent "one of his biggest heroes" Younus a letter asking for some advice as to how to play the cut shot and cover drive.

Having received the letter just last month after it had been sent two years ago, Younus announced on Twitter and later posted a video from Karachi explaining the principles of each shot. “Dear Felix, thank you for this sweet letter. I know this is almost two years old, but it only came across me now. I will surely make a small video to give you some tips as you requested. As promised, here is the coaching tip manual on the cover drive and cut shot for the 12 year old Felix from New Zealand who wrote a letter to me. I hope you enjoy this, practice it & improve your game. All the best Felix. Hope to see you playing for your country one day.”

"Dear Mr Khan," the letter read. "My name is Felix. I’m ten years old and live in New Zealand. I’m writing to you because you are one of my biggest heroes. Your technique is beautiful to watch: How perfect your cover drive is or how well your cut shot is timed. Your 318 against Sri Lanka was incredible to watch, it showed me how much I want to be a professional cricketer and bat 3rd. Also, this year against England your 218 was spectacular. You’re an excellent slip fielder and a very reliable batsman. Can you please give me some advice on the cut shot, or the cover drive? Good luck in your upcoming matches, and have a happy new year.” "Kind regards, Felix Anderson."

Younus proved he's still all class in retirement.