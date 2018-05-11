Share:

HARARE-Zimbabwe players have threatened to boycott the tri-series with Australia and Pakistan if their dues are not cleared.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has been embroiled in a financial crisis since a long time and are the poorest of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test playing nations. The players haven’t been paid their dues since the last few months, while some have not been paid since the 2017 series against Sri Lanka which some dues amounting to more than $60,000. This is the first time that the players have formed a union and are collectively asking for their dues to be cleared.

Their lawyer, Gerald Mlotshwa, has written to both ZC and the International Cricket Council seeking a clarification from the national board association to declare by May 16 on when the dues would be cleared. “There has been no lawful explanation, or justification, whatsoever as to why these amounts are outstanding, and more importantly, when exactly the said amounts, many months in arrears, will be paid,” read the statement by Mlotshwa, according to Cricbuzz.

“The stance adopted by ZC is unprofessional, unconscionable and indicative of serious underlying governance and financial management shortcomings impacting on the solvency and going-concern status of Zimbabwe Cricket.

“Each of our clients demand written undertaking, on or before 12 noon, Wednesday 16th May 2018, from Zimbabwe Cricket as to precisely when all amounts due and payable to them shall be paid in full. Failure to do so will, apart from our clients pursuing such legal remedies as may be available to them, place into serious jeopardy the upcoming Triangular Series in July 2018.”