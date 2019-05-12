Share:

ISLAMABAD - In a fresh move, the Ministry of Interior has proscribed 11 entities associated with the banned Jamaatud Dawah (JuD), Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) and Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM).

A statement issued by the ministry on Saturday said: “These organisations have been proscribed in pursuance of the National Action Plan (NAP).”

According to the May 10 notification issued by the Ministry of Interior and the official website of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), those entities who have been banned because of their association with JuD are Al-Anfal Trust, Lahore; Idara Khidmat-e-Khalaq, Lahore; Al-Dawat ul Irshad, Lahore; Al-Hamad Trust, Lahore/Faisalabad; Mosques & Welfare Trust, Lahore; Al-Madina Foundation, Lahore; and Mazz-Bin-Jabel Education Trust, Lahore.

FIF affiliated organisations who have been proscribed are Al-Fazal Foundation/Trust, Lahore and Al-Easar Foundation, Lahore, while Al-Rehmat Trust Organisation Bahawalpur and Al-Furqan Trust Karachi have been banned for having their links with JeM. The government had banned JeM on June 14, 2002.

In March this year, the federal and provincial governments had launched fresh crackdown on banned outfits and had detained more than 100 activists of these organisations. Similarly, hundreds of seminaries and other facilities and assets associated with JuD, FIF, JeM across the country were taken over by the authorities.

On March 5, the federal government had notified banning of JuD and FIF.

After this, only Pak Turk International CAG Education Foundation was banned on April 18, 2019 till the banning of these 11 new outfits.

In March, the activists taken into preventive detention included two family members of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar. They were Mufti Abdul Raoof and Hammad Azhar — the brother and son of Azhar.

This crackdown was part of Pakistan’s efforts to meet the requirements of global anti-money laundering watchdog – Financial Action Task Force (FATF) – to get off its grey list and ease escalation with India.

The National Security Committee under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan in its February 21 meeting had decided to accelerate action against proscribed organisations and had ordered banning of JuD and FIF.

In April, FATF at the end of its Paris plenary had said that Pakistan failed to demonstrate a proper understanding of terrorism financing risks posed by militant groups and urged it to implement 10-point action plan by May 2019 to remove its name from the grey list.