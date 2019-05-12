Share:

A total of 1126 inmates have been died in jails in different parts of the Country during the last three years. Most 883 inmates had been died in Punjab province. However, as per detail, 45871 inmates were provided medical attendance and treatment.

According to the available documents, most 883 inmates had been died in Punjab province and 10364 inmates were given medical treatment. In Sindh as many as 80 inmates had been died and medical facility was provided to 7745 prisoners.

In KP 150 inmates had lost lives during the past three years and medical treatment was provided to 25185 inmates. In Balochistan 13 inmates had died and medical attendance and treatment was provided to 487 prisoners. According to the provincial department jail department has taken notice of the condition of inmates in jails and conduct visits of jails in different parts of the Country.