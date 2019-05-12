Share:

KARACHI: The city administration continued action against profiteers on the fifth day of Ramazan. At least 191 shopkeepers/traders were fined and 15 of them were arrested for violating official rates of food items. Those arrested were sent to jail by the concerned assistant commissioners and mukhtarkars overseeing the campaign against profiteers.

Those who were sent to jail included six fruit sellers, five sellers of grocery items, three meat sellers and one seller of bakery items.

Commissioner of Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani has directed all the concerned officials that action should be taken according to the law and no leniency be showed to any violator of the price lists.

The commissioner also asked the consumers to check the prices fixed by the city administration in the list available with vendors and not pay excess prices. He said that people should make their complaints to the office of the commissioner.