GHALANAI - At least 51 candidates including a woman filed and submitted their nominations papers for the two PA seats, PK-103 and PK-104, of the tribal

district Mohmand here on the last day of filing nomination papers here on Saturday.District Election Commissioner Muhammad

Nasir Khan told that a total of 23 candidates including a woman named Rahila Shakeel Ahmad submitted

their nomination papers while in PK-104 a total of 28 candidates submitted

papers on the last day.Rahila Shakeel is the first female candidate in the history of Mohmand who will contest the provincial assembly

election in the tribal district Mohmand from PK-103.The candidates list has been published

on the notice board of district election office of Ghalanai at 4:30pm.Candidates of different political parties

including PTI, JUI-F, JI, PML-N, PML- Q, PPP and QWP submitted their nomination papers.Alkhidmat Foundation taking care of 12,000 children: PresidentAlkhidmat Foundation President Khalid Waqas said that they are taking

care of about 12,000 children under

their supervision which include 850 children in Agosh homes and 10,000 in family support programme of Alkhidmat foundation.He was addressing a press conference

along with General Secretary Fida Mohammad and Provincial Media

Manager Noor-ul-Wahid Jadoon in Agosh home Peshawar. He said that to care about the orphan children, Agosh home was established in 2014 which provides best possible facilities to these children.He added that children of nearby districts Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand and Khyber have been provided shelter along with best education facilities. Apart from this, 125 children are under patronage

in DI Khan, which includes 51 children of southern districts.Similarly, in Malakand division, 50 children are under their supervision in Agosh home. He said that they would struggle to cross the figure of 15,000 children with support of philanthropist and affluent

class of the society. He vowed that they are disseminating the agenda

of their programme in donors’ conferences

at district and divisional level,

which would enable us to achieve their target.He appealed to the well off and philanthropist community to come forward and take part in this mission

through account number 0701-0100716354