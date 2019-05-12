Share:

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister (CM) Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman has said that the construction of the Baltistan University campus would be started from August this year.

He stated this while talking to Vice Chancellor Baltistan University Dr Muhammad Naeem who called on him in Gilgit on Sunday.

Hafiz Hafiz-ur-Rehman said the building would be completed at a cost of 1.6 billion rupees.

The Chief Minister said Baltistan University is the second university in Gilgit Baltistan which will impart quality education to the students at their door steps.