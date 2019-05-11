Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Mirpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sardar Adnan Khursheed Saturday directed the officials concerned to take stern action against the profiteers.

During a meeting with police and food department officials, the DC ordered them to book those shopkeepers involved in selling daily-use items higher than official prices.

When contacted, a senior officer of Mirpur DC office Naib Tehsildar Muhammad Imran told this correspondent that the prices of vegetables and fruits had been fixed as per market rate. He said that the rates of other items had been slashed as per the rates of the month of February and March. “Rate of mutton per kg has been fixed at Rs750, Beef at Rs380, and chicken at Rs170,” Imran said. He said that the Mirpur DC had given strict directions to the police and duty magistrates to book those shopkeepers involved in violation of the administration’s orders.

MDA, MC TO JOINTLY RUN RAMAZAN BAZAARS

The Muzaffarabad district administration has cancelled the Ramazan Bazaar contract awarded by Muzaffarabad Development Authority and Municipal Corporation after complaints against it appeared on social media, it was officially said.

“A meeting in this connection was held here with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Badar Munir in chair. The meeting was attended by the administrator capital municipal corporation and representative of the MDA”, says an official handout issued by AJK PID.

The meeting decided that Ramazan Bazaars would now be run jointly by the district administration and the municipal corporation to ensure the delivery of commodities on subsidised rates. The meeting also decided to continue the crackdown on hoarders and profiteers.