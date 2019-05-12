Share:

Kabul - An Afghan journalist and adviser to the country’s parliament has been shot dead in Kabul. Mena Mangal, a cultural adviser for the lower house of parliament and former TV presenter, was on her way to work at the time of the attack. Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the interior ministry, said one or possibly more assailants escaped from the scene. Kabul police have launched an investigation. Mena Mangal had worked as a news presenter for three local TV networks in Kabul, including LEMAR TV, Shamshad News, Ariana TV, and she was cultural adviser for the Wolesi Jirga. She came under attack by unknown gunmen in Kart-e-Naw area in Kabul’s PD8 on Saturday morning. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Kabul police said it was not clear whether the murder was a terrorist act or the result of a personal dispute. Islamic State and Taliban militants regularly carry out attacks in the capital. A report by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) released in April shows that for Afghanistan’s journalists, 2018 was the deadliest year since the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001. According to the report, a total of 15 journalists and media workers were killed in a series of bombings that began early in the year, nine of them in a single day.