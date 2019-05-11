Share:

SIALKOT - The bereaved family of mentally challenged Pakistani youth Muhammad Afzal has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure some effective diplomatic efforts to bring their beloved back from India.

Nehar-Zafarwal based farmer Rehmat Ali’s son Muhammad Afzal (38), stated to be mentally upset, had mistakenly entered into an Indian Territory Vijaypur, Ramgarh tehsil, Samba District near Zafarwal Sector along the zigzagged Sialkot Working Boundary on Wednesday (May 8, 2019). The Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) arrested him for illegally entering Indian Territory.

His family told The Nation that they were informed by the Punjab Rangers that their son had mistakenly entered India and was now in the custody of Indian BSF.

According to Indian media, the Indian BSF had recovered his Pakistani CNIC and a mobile phone from him during interrogation. Later, the Indian BSF handed him over to Indian police for further investigation.