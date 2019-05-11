Share:

NEW DELHI-Anushka Sharma will not be allowed to watch the Pakistan, India match in the group stages of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) has ruled that wives and family members will be allowed to join a member of the team in England after the first 21 days of the World Cup. This means Anushka Sharma who is married to Indian skipper ViratKohli will not be at the Pakistan, India match which will be played on June 16 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Wives and family members will only be allowed to stay a maximum of 15 days in England. It will be up to the player and family member when they arrive in England after the first 21 days are over.

India ranked two in the ODI format of the game won the tournament in 1983 and 2011. The will play their first match against South Africa on June 5.