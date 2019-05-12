Share:

LAHORE : SAFF senior vice president and Sindh Football Association (SFA) President Syed Khadim Ali Shah has said Ashfaque and his cronies have been lying for the last four years and they are the people responsible for the debacle of football in Pakistan. “They, Ashfaque and his allies, are behind the disaster of football in the country. They are lying to the people of Pakistan for the last four years,” Shah said and added: “Naveed Haider is an addition in that group, who, when saw his nefarious desires could not be fulfilled, went against the good of the game of football.”

He said that earlier they, Ashfaque Hussain, Naveed Haider and Amir Dogar, had been claiming that they are in contact with AFC and FIFA and that the FIFA/AFC joint mission was visiting Pakistan upon their invitation. Once their claims were rejected by both, FIFA and AFC, they are now fabricating some new stories. “They are doing it by design to meet their objectives, in fact, they are playing with future of Pakistan’s youth,” he added.

Shah said they, who claim to be the PFF, in fact, enjoy only a partial support from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa out of four provincial football associations after Naveed Haider has lost the confidence of the overwhelming majority of Punjab congress members. On the appointment of Tariq Lutfi as head coach of national team by the PFF, he said that Lutfi did some job for Zahir Ali, hence he must be paid back.

Lutfi should be benefitted reciprocally as he was behind the election of Zahir Ali in KP. He scrutinized the clubs there.”

Shah showed his surprise that they, Ashfaque and his allies, want to be fully benefitted by the international bodies without following their statutes and abiding by their rules and regulations. “How surprising this is that they hold their meetings with a backdrop having FIFA and AFC logo on it but they are not ready to respect their statutes,” Shah added.