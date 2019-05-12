Share:

Gareth Bale's time at Real Madrid looks as if it is drawing to an end after coach Zinedine Zidane left him out of his squad for Sunday's game away to Real Sociedad.

It is the second consecutive game that Zidane has left the Welsh international out of his squad, after Bale was left in the stands for last weekend's 3-2 victory at home to Villarreal.

Bale has scored eight league goals for Real Madrid this season in 21 starts and eight appearances as a substitute, but has suffered another season interrupted by injury.

It also looks increasingly clear that he and Zidane have a difficult relationship and that the club sees the Welsh international as a possible source of income to help finance what is shaping up to be a busy summer of spending.

When asked whether he had spoken to Bale, the Real Madrid coach said he was "not going to talk about that."

"Private conversations are private. I have to do it with all of the players, but it is something that happens with every player. I may or may not have spoken to him, but I speak to players about a lot of things, not just the future," said Zidane.