LAHORE : Bangladesh U16 registered an 89-run win in the first 50-over match against Pakistan U16 at the Shiekh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Batting first after being put into bat, the hosts posted 228 runs in the allotted 50 overs for the loss of nine wickets. Pakistan bowlers had reduced Bangladesh to 109 for seven in the 29th over with Farhad Khan (four for 54 in 10 overs) and Aseer Mughal (three for 51 in 10 overs) doing most of the damage.

At this stage, Bangladesh innings was revived by an 89-run eight wicket stand between Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi (66 off 71 balls, seven fours, one six) and Azizul Haque Rony (35 not out off 64 balls, four fours), after Mahfuzur Rahman’s departure, Azizul Haque added 32 runs for the ninth wicket with Ashiqur Rahman (12) to guide his team past the 200-run mark. Captain Umer Eman and opening bowler Ahmad Khan took one wicket each for Pakistan, providing valuable support to Farhad and Aseer. In reply, Pakistan U16 were bowled out for 139 in 41.4 overs. Kashif Ali top-scored for the visitors with a stroke-filled 67-ball 64 that included nine fours and one six. Mohammad Waqas made 27 off 56 balls with the help of three fours while Aseer remained unbeaten on 19 runs. Azizul Haque, Mahfuzur Rahman and Mushfiq Hasan took two wickets each for the hosts. The second 50-over match will be played on Monday, 13 May at the same venue.