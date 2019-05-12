Share:

Axed to death, body of another youth was recovered from water supply tank here on Sunday.

Police said that after being informed by the dwellers, it took into custody body of Rashid Ali Noorani 24, from water supply tank in Shahbaz Colony, Khairpur.

The body was shifted to Civil Hospital Khaipur for postmortem and the police after registering a case into the incident have started investigation.

It is worth mentioning here that at least 20 people have been killed in various violent incidents in different areas of Khairpur during last 10 days and not a single case has been resolved nor any culprit arrested.