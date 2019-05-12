Share:

RIO DE JANEIRO : A Brazilian Supreme Court judge ruled on Friday that President Jair Bolsonaro has five days to give explanations of a decree signed earlier this week, which makes it easier for Brazilians to get a gun carry permit. The ruling was motivated by a request made by political party Rede, which said that the decree is unconstitutional. The president has five days to present a defense before Supreme Court Judge Rosa Weber decides whether to suspend the decree or not. Under the Brazilian law, a decree cannot overrule a federal law, and can only regulate the terms of the law.

The president signed this week a decree detailing rules for citizens to be granted a gun carry permit, but opponents allege that the decree is unconstitutional, as it contradicts several aspects of the Disarmament Statute, which is a federal law.

In addition to Rede’s request, two technical reports from the House and Senate also pointed out some problematic points in the decree, which may lead to it being considered illegal.