BEIJING - Chinese officials of the Ministry of Public Security said they had a clue of some illegal transnational matchmaking agencies, but they did not find any Pakistani women being forced into prostitution or organ trafficking after getting married in China.

“China hopes to work closely with Pakistani law enforcement authorities to crack down on illegal transnational matchmaking activities, earnestly protect the legitimate rights and interests of the two people, and jointly safeguard China-Pakistan friendly relations,” reports China Economic Net.

From April 24 to May 8, Chen Shiqu, a senior official of the Criminal Investigation Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security of China led a public security delegation to Pakistan for a working visit.

They had in-depth exchanges with relevant Pakistani authorities on the safety and the rights and interests protection of Chinese enterprises and personnel, as well as on strengthening police and judicial cooperation between China and Pakistan and jointly combating illegal transnational matchmaking agencies.

Chen noted that both China and Pakistan were under the rule of law, and Chinese law forbade establishment of foreign matchmaking agencies. No individual might engage in or in disguised form engage in foreign matchmaking activities by fraudulent means or for profit-making purposes.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of the Chinese embassy in Pakistan said, China and Pakistan firmly opposed human trafficking, let alone organ trafficking. Local reports contained fabricated facts and misleading statements.

According to spokesman, some illegal matchmaking organizations, in the name of foreign matchmaking, have been charging high fees to the parties concerned to make profits illegally for some time, and some young people in China and Pakistan were the victims of these illegal transnational matchmaking organizations.

The spokesman hoped that relevant reports should be made based on facts and should not be misleading or misrepresented, so as to jointly safeguard China-Pakistan friendly relations.