LAHORE - Eleven Chinese nationals, arrested because of their alleged involvement in contracting fake marriages with Pakistani girls and then forcing them into prostitution, were remanded to FIA custody for another two days by a local court on Saturday.

They were produced in the court of Judge Mohammad Waqas after their initial two-day remand came to an end.

The accused Chinese nationals pleaded not guilty and said that they did nothing wrong. They said that they had come to Pakistan for business purposes and the FIA taken them into illegal custody. The investigation officer, who was present in the court, submitted his initial report in the court and sought more time for completion of the probe.

The FIA had arrested eight Chinese on a tip off from Lahore. The FIA later arrested three more Chinese nationals who, according to the agency, were connecting potential grooms with local agents, who were responsible for engaging possible victims. The three were arrested in different raids from the surrounding areas of Lahore.