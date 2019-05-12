Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday said that mother is a great blessing of Allah Almighty, a mother is in fact the name of true and real relationship.

In his message on the Mother’s Day being celebrated today, he said: “There is no substitute of selfless relationship of the mother. The lap of mother is the first learning place for a kid.”

Buzdar said that the holy and noble relationship of mother does not need a specific day to remember her as our every day is the day for honour and respect to mothers. “Service to mother is like worship. We can win blessings of this world and the world hereafter by providing care and respect to mothers,” he added. He said he has got this position due to prayers of his mother and he thanks Allah Almighty for this blessing. “Respect and honour to the mother is necessary to get blessings of Allah Almighty. The relationship of mother is free of any lust, return and reward. The mother plays her best role in enabling us to spend life in this world. The prayers of mother end every pain and sorrow.”

CM takes notice of attack on PFA team

Separately, Punjab CM Buzdar took notice of an attack on a Punjab Food Authority team in Ghalla Mandi area of Multan and sought a report from the RPO. He has ordered for immediate arrest of the accused. He said that provision of pure and standardized food was priority of the Punjab government and contamination mafia would be eliminated at any cost.

He said that those who contaminate the food deserve no leniency. He said the PFA should continue its efforts against contamination mafia without any discrimination.

“Pure food is the right of every citizen and the government will provide every possible support to the Punjab Food Authority”, he added.