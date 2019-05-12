Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar has appreciated Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Khalid Masood Gondal and his team for ensuring provision of quality treatment facilities to the injured of Data Darbar suicide attack at Mayo Hospital. In a letter addressed to the VC KEMU, the CM appreciated the commitment and dedication of the team of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in providing emergency medical care and treatment to victims of the unfortunate incident on May 8, 2019. “Without untiring efforts of your team, it would not have been possible to provide timely medical care of highest quality the injured”, the letter reads. Acknowledging the efforts of medics of KEMU and Mayo Hospital, the CM conveyed special appreciation to VC KEMU, CEO Mayo Hospital Assad Khan, MS Dr Tahir Khalil, Prof Abrar Ashraf Ali, Prof Yar Muhammad and Prof Farrukh Afzal.