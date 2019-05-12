Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court Saturday reserved its judgement on the petitions of PML-N central leaders Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz for exemption from appearance in the cases of Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills.

In the absence of former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is in the UK nowadays, and his son Hamza Shehbaz, the accountability court heard the cases. The counsel for PML-N leaders filed the petitions seeking exemption from their appearance in the court on behalf of their clients.

The counsel of Shehbaz informed the court that the PML-N leader was out of the country for medical treatment and could not appear in the court. Likewise, Hamza’s counsel submitted another exemption plea saying that his client was feeling unwell. He submitted a medical certification regarding his illness and said that he could not turn up.

Shehbaz and Hamza are unwell so they can’t appear in court, say counsel

The court then asked the Shehbaz’s counsel whether his client will return in four weeks. The counsel replied that his medical reports are being presented regularly. The court then adjourned the hearing till May 25. The lawyer also presented medical reports of the PML-N president and said that doctors have advised his client to stay on for further treatment. On the other side, the NAB official requested to the court to issue arrest warrants against Shehbaz Sharif as he left the country sans seeking the court’s permission. The NAB official also appealed to the court to issue directives for the extradition of the PML-N president.