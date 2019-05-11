Share:

ISLAMABAD - Experts on Saturday hailed that present government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf pledged to make investment in development of human resource of the country to alleviate poverty, generate employment opportunity and improve the living standard of people.

Experts while speaking in a Radio Pakistan programme said that the previous government only focused on road infrastructure and other development projects but the incumbent government is focusing on human resource development and poverty alleviation.

Senior Economist Dr Noor Fatima said that people living below the poverty line are being given priority in execution of different projects in era of PTI government.

There is no denying the fact that the nations who achieved height of progress and development are due to investment on human resources.

“We need well educated work force including engineers, doctors, scientists, architects to contribute in the process of national”, she adds.

Health Specialist Dr Waseem Khawaja also said that the PTI government is committed to invest in health sector with introduction of new technologies, quality services, accessibility to medicine and development of human resources.

He further appreciated that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a great step and inaugurated a Mother and Child healthcare hospital.

It is 400-bed state-of-the-art Mother and Child Hospital, he said, adding that recently the hospital had 11 most operation theatres which would be enhanced to seventeen Operation theatres.

The government has also taken a good initiative of functioning of Nephrology department in PIMS hospital where almost 80 patients per day are availing the facility of free of the cost dialysis, he mentioned.