ISLAMABAD - Golra police arrested 3 persons involved in street crime, including motorcycle snatching and recovered 14 motorbikes from their possession, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said that a special team headed by Superintendent of Police (Saddar) Malik Naeem Iqbal succeeded to bust a bike lifter gang and recovered 14 bikes from them.

The arrested accused were identified as Maqam Khan s/o Abdul Manaf, Waseem s/o Zulfqar and Sami s/o Younas. Police also recovered mobile phones and one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several street crimes and bike lifting incidents in sector G-10, G-11, F-10/ F-11 and E-11. Further investigation is underway from them, the spokesman added.

He said that DIG Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated performance of Golra police station and further ordered to all police officers to start special crackdown against street criminals and auto-thieves. He ordered all officers to patrol in their area, brief officers about nature of their duty and to remain vigilant.