LAHORE - Dust-thunderstorm and rain are expected at isolated places in Punjab including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

Maximum temperature in provincial capital was recorded as 33 degree centigrade on Saturday. According to Met. office, dust-thunderstorm and rain are expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Faislabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country.

Rain expected in 24 hours

However, dust-thunderstorm/ rains occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, DG Khan, Lahore, Faislabad and Bahawalpur divisions and in Islamabad. Experts have predicted that rainy weather conditions would persist during the next few days.