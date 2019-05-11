Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Anti Narcotics Force on Saturday arrested two persons after thwarting an attempt to smuggle 3.160 kilograms of heroin from New Islamabad International Airport to United Kingdom, said sources.

The heroin was concealed tactfully in bridal dresses, they said. According to the sources, the ANF staffers were conducting routine checking of luggage booked by cargo agents at the NIIAP when they opened a suspected carton filed with bridal dresses. During the search, the ANF found a total of 3.160 kilograms of heroin concealed in the bridal dresses, the sources said.

The sources added that the carton was booked by Amir Rafiq hailing from Mirpur AJK, for Manchester, UK.

They said that the ANF officials arrested two persons in connection with heroin smuggling bid who were identified as Raja Azhar, manager Perfect Traders, Islamabad and Nadeem Ali, clearing agent at Federal Cargo. Further investigation was on, they said.

Sources said that the ANF was also conducting raids to arrest the main culprits.