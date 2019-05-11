Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police obtained a formal approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan for recruitment on 1,262 vacant posts in different scales, according to the officials.

According to a notification, the government allowed Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police to advertise the vacant posts in press for making appointments against the same. The sources said that it was a big achievement of IG Police Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar Khan to get approval for recruitment on the vacant posts.

The government has allowed the recruitment after a span of 10 years. The posts to be filled after a gap of ten years include assistant sub-inspectors and constables.

The sources said that the IGP had briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on December 13 last year about vacant posts in the police department and need for an early recruitment on these positions to curb the crime and improve security in the federal capital. Agreeing with the IGP’s proposals on need of the new recruitments, the prime minister has formally given the approval and the Cabinet Division has also lifted ban on the recruitments in Islamabad police.

According to the official notification, the appointments will be made against 18 vacant posts of ASIs, 1156 constables (BPS-07), 66 constables for Counter Terrorism Force (BPS-07), 3 constables Mounted Police (Male), 19 constables Band Staff (Male) (BPS-07), under Ministry of Interior, Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Golra police have arrested three persons involved in street crime as well as bike-lifting incidents and recovered 14 stolen motorbikes from their possession, a police spokesman said on Saturday. The nabbed persons have been identified as Muqam Khan son of Abdul Munaf, Waseem son of Zulfqar and Sami son of Muhammad Younas.

The police also recovered mobile phones and one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several street crime and bike-lifting incidents in sector G-10, G-11, F-10, F-11 and E-11. Further investigation is underway, according to the officials. DIG Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance of Golra police and further ordered to all zonal police officers to start special crackdown against street criminals and auto-thieves.