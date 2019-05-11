Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad High Court on Saturday fixed petitions seeking disqualification of parliamentary secretary on Law and Justice Maleeka Bokhari and Parliamentary Secretary on Planning Kanwal Shauzab under articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution from holding public office for hearing on Monday (May 13).

Justice Amir Farooq is scheduled to preside over the hearing, as the court has ordered defence counsels of the PTI MNAs to submit their arguments in the case.

The applications were filed by PML-N MNAs Shaista Pervaiz Malik and Tahira Bukhari.

Malik’s petition mentioned that Shauzab lives in Islamabad, but when she contested Senate elections, she provided the ECP with incorrect information regarding her permanent residents. She argued that because of this, she was not eligible to retain her NA seat under articles 62 and 63.

The petition asked the court to direct the ECP to remove her for not being honest and righteous.

Moreover, Tahira Bukhari said in her petition that Maleeka Bokhari has claimed to have rescinded her British citizenship, but held dual nationality when she filed her nomination papers.

She also claimed that it was likely that Bokhari would resume her British nationality, which violates a recent Supreme Court judgement on dual nationality.

The petition asked for Maleeka Bokhari to be disqualified for the National Assembly.

A disqualification petition against another PTI MNA Tashfeen Safdar will also be heard on the same day.

Four PTI members including Maleeka Bokhari and Kanwal Shauzab have also challenged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz’s appointment as party’s vice president.

They have submitted an application to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), stating that Maryam was untitled and was declared disqualified for holding any political or public office.