KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday said that Pakistan had fought on the front line against terrorism for global peace.

He said this at a meeting with a delegation of the Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS) at Governor’s House. Ismail was of the view that Pakistan was emerging as a peaceful and economically strong country of the world. He said that CPEC was strengthening the economy of Pakistan and making it one of the biggest economies of the region.

Ismail said that Karachi is the economical hub of Pakistan and the investors are being facilitated as the country’s development lies in the development of Karachi. “International investors taking keen interest for making investment in Karachi,” he added. The Governor said that after the restoration of peace, the government is focused on carrying out development works.

RCDS representative J C Lawrence apprised the governor that the college was established in 1927 to teach strategic education to military officers. Lawrence said that military officers of more than 50 countries are being taught here.

Later, the delegation visited the historical building, office and other items that were once used by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.