Share:

Rawalpindi - The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday handed out a public service message against fake threats being spread quoting the military’s media wing. The army said that such “propaganda” was an attempt to create “chaos and confusion.” “Citizens are requested not to spread such fake news and to please verify the information from ISPR official website and other social media platforms,” the statement read. Separately, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor asked netizens not to be a “source of assistance to terrorists”. The communique came hours after terror returned to Gwadar with a security guard embracing martyrdom.