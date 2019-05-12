Share:

ROME : A conference entitled “Italy-China Partnership in the New Silk Road” was held Friday here, at which Italian government officials and experts voiced their support for the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), discussing the possibility of Italy becoming the BRI’s terminal in southern Europe.

Joining the BRI could be an opportunity to join a new global path of concrete multilateralism, said Manlio Di Stefano, Italian Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, at the conference. “Italy is a natural terminal for the new Silk Road” despite strong pressure endured during negotiations to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China to join the BRI, he said.

Italy has the edge as the first G7 power to sign an MoU, although the edge will not last forever, said Di Stefano.

“The (Italian) government looks very kindly on the agreements inked with China.