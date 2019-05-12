Share:

MULTAN-The district administration has decided to launch crackdown on hoarding and profiteers and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak directed price control magistrates (PCMs) to send all those to jail found involved profiteering and creating artificial shortage of daily-use commodities.

Chairing a meeting of the price control magistrates here, the DC warned the price control magistrates that if they want to avoid transfers to other districts they would have to come out of their offices and show good performance against the mafia. He asked the magistrates to offer relief to the public.

He declared that the mafia involved in picking the pockets of the people does not deserve any relaxation and they would spend their Eid behind the bars. He directed the magistrates to launch crackdown on big hoarders and profiteers instead of small vendors.

He declared that strict action would be taken on the complaint of shortage of sugar, atta or any other edible item.

Meanwhile, the DC carried out a surprise visit to Ramazan Bazaars in Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala. He checked quality of items being sold at the bazaars and talked to the customers. On the occasion, he said that objective behind the establishment of Ramazan Bazaars is to offer a visible relief to the masses and provide daily-use items to them on lower price than the market. He disclosed that the Punjab government offers subsidy on 19 items including sugar and atta. He said that strict monitoring of fruit and vegetable markets is underway to keep the prices under control. He directed the officials concerned to ensure availability of plenty of stocks of daily-use items at the bazaars and set up separate counters for women and elderly citizens.

ABSENT MWMC MANGER

OPERATIONS SUSPENDED

Meanwhile, DC Aamir Khattak suspended on Saturday the Manager Operation of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) for absence from duty and issued order for launching of departmental action against him.

The DC carried out a surprise visit to different areas of the town to inspect sanitary condition and took action against the official on multiple complaints and his absence. The DC appointed Addition Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi as inquiry officer and directed him to submit his report within two days.

The DC visited Sabzi Mandi, Ghalla Mandi, New Multan, Gulgasht, Mumtazabad and Chowk Double Phattak areas and talked to citizens. On the occasion, he said that all-out measures would be taken to make the city clean. He added that special initiatives are needed to improve performance of the waste management company. He disclosed that work is underway to increase number of workforce and capacity of the company. “Soon the citizens will feel improvement in sanitary conditions,” he promised.

He declared that the ghost and absent workers would be terminated and salaries would be recovered from them. He added that one union council of the town would be declared model and a model sanitation mechanism would be introduced there.