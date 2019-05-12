Share:

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN - Deputy Commissioner Noman Afzal Saturday said that Khasadar force called off polio boycott after successful dialogue with district administration.

Talking to mediamen, Noman Afzal said that on the special directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and his Adviser Ajmal Wazir the district administration arranged a meeting with Mehsud Khasadar Force and assured to resolve their salary problems next week. He said that Khasadar Force end their polio boycott and will support government on every forum.

The DC said that he will also arrange a meeting with Wazir Khasadar Force to resolve their problems on priority basis. It is worth mentioning here that Khasadar Force was not paid salaries for the last 10 months that was why they had boycotted the polio duty and vacated checkposts few days ago.