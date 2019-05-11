Share:

KASUR/TOBA TEK SINGH -Two persons were killed when they struck by lightning during rain in different areas on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 and police, a man was hit by lightning while standing in the courtyard of his house in Talwandi area of Kasur. The man, identified as Yaseen, sustained critical burns and died on the spot.

Another farmer was killed when lightning struck him here in Chak 282/JB on Saturday during rain.

Deceased Rana Muhammad Azam took shelter of a tree and was listening to a call on his cellphone when lightning fell on him. As a result he died on the spot.