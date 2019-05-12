Share:

KHAIRPUR : A man was killed near here on Saturday a day before his marriage over an old enmity.

According to details, armed persons attacked Barkat Ali Bugti in Noor Muhammad Bugti village in the jurisdiction of Piryaloi Police Station near Khairpur. As a result, he died at the scene and the culprits ran away under the cover of aerial firing. The body of the deceased was brought to Garhi Mori Rural Health Centre for an autopsy and it was handed over to his family after completion of medico-legal formalities.

The incident was said to be the result of an old enmity between two groups of the Bugti clan.